Investors Buy Shares of Avis Budget Group (CAR) on Weakness After Analyst Downgrade

Investors bought shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $38.00. $53.36 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $9.97 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.39 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Avis Budget Group had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Avis Budget Group traded down ($0.69) for the day and closed at $33.73

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAR. BidaskClub cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $450,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,999.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3,465.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 177,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 172,112 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12,509.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 63.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.