Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON: IAG) in the last few weeks:

8/8/2018 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 740 ($9.46) price target on the stock.

8/7/2018 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 585 ($7.48) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 780 ($9.97) price target on the stock.

8/6/2018 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its price target raised by analysts at ICAP from GBX 765 ($9.78) to GBX 780 ($9.97). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 895 ($11.44) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.59) price target on the stock.

8/3/2018 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 750 ($9.59) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 780 ($9.97) price target on the stock.

8/3/2018 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 710 ($9.08) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/23/2018 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 780 ($9.97) price target on the stock.

7/20/2018 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 765 ($9.78) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 600 ($7.67) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.59) price target on the stock.

7/12/2018 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 765 ($9.78) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 710 ($9.08) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 895 ($11.44) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 895 ($11.44) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 704.60 ($9.01) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 12-month low of GBX 516 ($6.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 680.60 ($8.70).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.