Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (VTA) Holdings Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 204,259 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,232,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,921,000 after purchasing an additional 51,685 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 627.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,721,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,793 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 3.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 993,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 34,955 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 87.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 699,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 326,938 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

