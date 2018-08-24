Intuit (INTU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.67 million. Intuit had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 79.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Intuit updated its Q1 guidance to $0.09-40.11 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.40-$6.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $212.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit has a 12 month low of $133.71 and a 12 month high of $219.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.12, for a total value of $20,812,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.49, for a total transaction of $1,548,734.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,077.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,823 shares of company stock worth $44,098,644 over the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $215.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.78.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

