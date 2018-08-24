Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ITCI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 39,745.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.73%. equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,794,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,058,000 after acquiring an additional 41,856 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,974,000 after buying an additional 159,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,222,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

