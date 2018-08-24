Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $57.50 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 101.26% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We note Intellia is collaborating with the same research group at the Saraiva, who worked with Alnylam during the preclinical development of its RNAi-based therapeutics to treat ATTR. In 2010, Alnylam presented preclinical data (1, 2), also using the Porto group’s transgenic V30M mouse model, showing reductions of TTR deposition of >95% after siRNA administration every 2 weeks. Importantly, with 1 siRNA dose, TTR protein levels began to rebound within 8 days after treatment. In contrast, 1 dose of Intellia’s LNP-delivered CRISPR/Cas agent resulted in stable knockdown over 12 months, underscoring the potential advantage of the permanent nature of gene editing, though more durable RNAi formulations are now in development.””

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTLA. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.93. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 284.56% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 6,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $208,402.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.8% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $291,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 120,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 107.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 96.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.