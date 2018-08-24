Integra Lifesciences (IART) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.13

Media coverage about Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Integra Lifesciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the life sciences company an impact score of 46.7905256490272 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IART. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer set a $74.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $59.52 on Friday. Integra Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $66,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,852.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Glenn Coleman sold 8,916 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $561,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,892 shares of company stock worth $17,347,342. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

