Instructure (INST) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

Media headlines about Instructure (NYSE:INST) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Instructure earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.0156380198892 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. MED lowered Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Instructure from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Instructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

INST stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.83. Instructure has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.46 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 78.26% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. equities analysts predict that Instructure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Instructure news, SVP Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $903,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,236 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K?12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K?12 schools.

