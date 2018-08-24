Insider Selling: World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Insider Sells $7,315,558.95 in Stock

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) insider George A. Barrios sold 90,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $7,315,558.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,070,644.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $85.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,788,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,486,000 after acquiring an additional 172,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,318,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,624,000 after buying an additional 1,083,700 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,855,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,144,000 after buying an additional 776,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after buying an additional 171,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.