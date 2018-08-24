Insider Selling: Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) VP Sells 1,578 Shares of Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Judy Anderson sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $59,332.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Judy Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Weyco Group alerts:

On Friday, June 1st, Judy Anderson sold 1,684 shares of Weyco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $58,990.52.

Shares of NASDAQ WEYS opened at $37.79 on Friday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $381.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $60.89 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyco Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Weyco Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Weyco Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyco Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.