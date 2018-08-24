Insider Selling: Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) EVP James M. Hagerty sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $60,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,732 shares in the company, valued at $526,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WASH traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.45. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,879. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $63.25.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.28%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1,740.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

