Insider Selling: United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) COO Sells $304,850.00 in Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $304,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UPS stock opened at $121.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $135.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 69,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the first quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service to $121.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.99.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.