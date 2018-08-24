Insider Selling: United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) COO Sells $304,850.00 in Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $304,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
UPS stock opened at $121.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $135.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 69,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the first quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service to $121.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.99.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Read More: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.