Insider Selling: TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Director Sells 20,400 Shares of Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $492,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,223.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TechTarget stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. 17,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,316. TechTarget Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.18 million, a P/E ratio of 100.63, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 307.0% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital set a $23.00 price target on TechTarget and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 target price on TechTarget and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TechTarget from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

