Insider Selling: Superdry PLC (SDRY) Insider Sells £39,184.80 in Stock

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) insider Euan Sutherland sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,126 ($14.39), for a total value of £39,184.80 ($50,089.22).

On Monday, August 13th, Euan Sutherland acquired 12 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,192 ($15.24) per share, with a total value of £143.04 ($182.85).

On Wednesday, June 13th, Euan Sutherland acquired 12 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,253 ($16.02) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($192.20).

Shares of LON SDRY opened at GBX 1,183 ($15.12) on Friday. Superdry PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,438 ($18.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,102 ($26.87).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Superdry’s previous dividend of $21.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDRY. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Superdry from GBX 2,100 ($26.84) to GBX 1,350 ($17.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.40) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Superdry from GBX 1,900 ($24.29) to GBX 1,400 ($17.90) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Superdry from GBX 2,170 ($27.74) to GBX 2,090 ($26.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Superdry to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,430 ($18.28) to GBX 1,610 ($20.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Superdry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.20).

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

