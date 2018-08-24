Insider Selling: Saul Centers Inc (BFS) VP Sells $222,225.00 in Stock

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) VP Steven N. Corey sold 3,750 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $222,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE BFS opened at $58.55 on Friday. Saul Centers Inc has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 92.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 35,060 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 20.5% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BFS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. B. Riley set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Saul Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

