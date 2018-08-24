Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Dennis L. Winger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.67 and a quick ratio of 19.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.47 and a beta of 2.08.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.70% and a net margin of 65.69%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3043.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 4th. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.91.

Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

