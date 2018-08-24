Insider Selling: Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Insider Sells $870,500.00 in Stock

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) insider Scott James Morris sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,787,571.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Scott James Morris sold 21,584 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $747,022.24.

On Friday, August 10th, Scott James Morris sold 4,450 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $151,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $181,275.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $115,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $35.10 on Friday. Freshpet Inc has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,110,000 after purchasing an additional 153,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 912,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 93,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 91,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 702,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 202,128 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

