Insider Selling: Evergy (EVRG) Director Sells 43,500 Shares of Stock

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Director Mark A. Ruelle sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,501,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EVRG opened at $56.94 on Friday. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $5,278,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $9,484,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $660,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Marshwinds Advisory Co. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $939,000.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

