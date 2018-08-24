Insider Selling: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) Insider Sells 530 Shares of Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) insider Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 530 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $26,319.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,623.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CTBI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,389. The stock has a market cap of $898.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.60. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.11%. analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTBI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.