Insider Buying: RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Major Shareholder Buys 21,074 Shares of Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) major shareholder Grain Co Continental bought 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $60,903.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,575,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,223,134.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 23rd, Grain Co Continental bought 23,037 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $66,576.93.

On Friday, August 17th, Grain Co Continental bought 73,529 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $214,704.68.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Grain Co Continental bought 93,344 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $254,829.12.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Grain Co Continental bought 125,600 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $315,256.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Grain Co Continental bought 232,800 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $593,640.00.

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,076. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.99% and a negative net margin of 38.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 439,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 340.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

