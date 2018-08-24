Insider Buying: Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (FCA) Insider Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA) insider Pasquale Dicapo purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,150.00.

Shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs stock traded up C$2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 874. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp has a 12 month low of C$7.00 and a 12 month high of C$9.25.

Get Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs alerts:

About Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.