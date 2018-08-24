Insider Buying: Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (FCA) Insider Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA) insider Pasquale Dicapo purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,150.00.
Shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs stock traded up C$2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 874. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp has a 12 month low of C$7.00 and a 12 month high of C$9.25.
About Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs
See Also: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.