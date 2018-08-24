Insider Buying: AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS) Major Shareholder Buys 54,202 Shares of Stock

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) major shareholder Dowdupont Inc. purchased 54,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $344,724.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dowdupont Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, August 21st, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 53,865 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $310,801.05.

On Friday, August 17th, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 38,730 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $221,535.60.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 38,106 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $230,160.24.

On Monday, August 13th, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 38,929 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $251,870.63.

On Thursday, August 9th, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 38,377 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $267,871.46.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 3,369 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $23,549.31.

On Friday, August 3rd, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 19,608 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,256.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 21,618 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $151,326.00.

On Monday, July 30th, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 18,788 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $131,516.00.

On Thursday, July 26th, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 1,650 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,550.00.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. 135,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,789. AgroFresh Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,466,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 399,393 shares during the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE now owns 18,431,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,206,000 after acquiring an additional 253,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 177,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $850,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGFS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.