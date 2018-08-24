Inseego (INSG) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 925,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 368,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

INSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.07.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.44 million. analysts forecast that Inseego Corp will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Inseego by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 262,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 220,502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Inseego by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inseego by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 31,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management.

