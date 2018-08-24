Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Stake Decreased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Innospec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innospec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In other Innospec news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,910 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $227,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 444 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $34,112.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,654 shares of company stock valued at $669,350. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IOSP opened at $75.85 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Innospec had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

