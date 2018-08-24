Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Innospec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th.

In related news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 444 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $34,112.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,910 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $227,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,654 shares of company stock worth $669,350 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Innospec by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innospec by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Innospec by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Innospec by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Innospec by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.85. 53,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.06. Innospec has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.45%. analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

