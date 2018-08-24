ING Groep (ING) Shares Gap Up to $13.92

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.14, but opened at $13.92. ING Groep shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 241040 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.3% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 270,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 23.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 21,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 36.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% during the first quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 377,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.
About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
