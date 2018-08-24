ING Groep (ING) Shares Gap Up to $13.92

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.14, but opened at $13.92. ING Groep shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 241040 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.2799 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.3% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 270,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 23.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 21,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 36.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% during the first quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 377,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

