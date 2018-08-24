Incyte Co. (INCY) Stake Raised by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Incyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $60.22 and a 52-week high of $140.11.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $521.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.70 million. Incyte had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $43,232.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

