Incyte Co. (INCY) Shares Bought by BB Biotech AG

BB Biotech AG boosted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,758,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Incyte comprises approximately 7.3% of BB Biotech AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BB Biotech AG’s holdings in Incyte were worth $251,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,482,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $970,300,000 after purchasing an additional 209,498 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 128.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,284,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,374 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Incyte by 12.2% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,087,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,614,000 after purchasing an additional 118,299 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 146.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 996,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,756,000 after purchasing an additional 592,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Incyte by 45.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,284,000 after acquiring an additional 267,057 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $60.22 and a 52-week high of $140.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 108.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. Incyte had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $521.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $43,232.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Incyte from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.23 to $140.11 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

