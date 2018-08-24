IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 11,256 Shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 627.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Mining in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Mining in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Newmont Mining in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Mining in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $112,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,307.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,190. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price objective on Newmont Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Newmont Mining Corp has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.21.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Newmont Mining Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

