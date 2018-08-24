IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,605 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 20,310 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $200.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $2,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,459.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $2,164,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,500 shares of company stock worth $24,719,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 15th. Wedbush cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Oracle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

