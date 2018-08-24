IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Wilshire Buyback ETF (TTFS)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Wilshire Buyback ETF (NYSEARCA:TTFS) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.47% of Wilshire Buyback ETF worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wilshire Buyback ETF by 5,048.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TTFS opened at $70.00 on Friday. Wilshire Buyback ETF has a 1-year low of $64.54 and a 1-year high of $75.63.

