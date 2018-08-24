IDEX (IEX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $170.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Year to date, IDEX's shares have outperformed the industry. In second-quarter 2018, the company's earnings and sales surpassed the respective estimates by 6.9% and 1.9%. Segmental businesses flourished on solid orders while margin expanded on higher sales and productivity actions. For 2018, the company has raised its earnings per share guidance for 2018 from $5.05-$5.20 to $5.27-$5.35 per share range. Organic sales are projected to grow 7% versus 5-6% predicted earlier and 6% growth registered in 2017. Robust organic growth prospects and synergistic gains from acquired assets will be advantageous for the company in the quarters ahead. In the past 60 days, the stock's earnings estimates have been increased both for 2018 and 2019.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEX from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.10.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $150.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $154.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.10 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $224,700.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,538.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 94,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $13,636,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 149,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,670,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,274 shares of company stock worth $20,157,104. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 120,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

