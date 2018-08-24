iCoin Market Cap Achieves $189,027.00 (ICN)

iCoin (CURRENCY:ICN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. During the last week, iCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One iCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iCoin has a total market capitalization of $189,027.00 and $0.00 worth of iCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015228 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00269743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00147349 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00032791 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011052 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

iCoin Coin Profile

iCoin’s launch date was August 25th, 2016. iCoin’s total supply is 29,843,850 coins. iCoin’s official website is www.icoin.world . iCoin’s official Twitter account is @iconominet

iCoin Coin Trading

iCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

