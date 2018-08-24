IAMGOLD (IAG) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.19

Headlines about IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IAMGOLD earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the mining company an impact score of 46.885363357967 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Desjardins cut IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut IAMGOLD from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

NYSE:IAG opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of -0.41. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $277.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.13 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

