Hyatt Hotels (H) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hyatt have outperformed the industry in the past year, owing to better-than-expected earnings in the trailing 10 quarters. Adjusted earnings in the second quarter not only surpassed estimates but also grew 41.2% year over year on higher margins. The company aims to continue gaining market share globally on a solid brand portfolio, and innovative and exceptional personalized service for the guests. Hyatt’s remodeled loyalty program and innovative offerings are expected to boost occupancy. Moreover, an increased focus on expanding presence in the fast-growing select-service category bodes well. However, both current-quarter and year estimates have remained unchanged in the past 30 days. Lingering global concerns in key operating regions and intense competition are likely to hurt revenues further. Also, Hyatt’s weakness in the owned and leased segment is a concern.”

H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $87.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.58.

Shares of H opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $57.12 and a 12 month high of $84.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 12.76%. equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $357,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16 shares in the company, valued at $1,328.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $19,708,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 37,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,774,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,885,000 after purchasing an additional 65,138 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 697,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,828,000 after purchasing an additional 66,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $1,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

