Huntsman Co. (HUN) Holdings Cut by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 428,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $12,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth $302,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 16.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,699,000 after acquiring an additional 155,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Huntsman by 264.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,101,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,857 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth $731,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.50 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, MED reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.46.

Shares of HUN opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.76. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

