Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HII. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $328.00 to $301.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.90.

NYSE HII traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $246.03. 707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.21 by $1.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.67, for a total transaction of $222,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,253.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $101,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 113.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,392.5% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

