Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HPP. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.37). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $175.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $355,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,412.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $71,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,754.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,213 shares of company stock worth $2,444,449. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,568,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,705 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 78.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,997,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,188 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth $78,125,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.9% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,019,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,675 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $36,726,000.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value.

