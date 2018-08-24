HubSpot Inc (HUBS) General Counsel John P. Kelleher Sells 3,815 Shares

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $495,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HubSpot stock opened at $137.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. HubSpot Inc has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $143.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.75 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HubSpot from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HubSpot from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HubSpot from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $64,123,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $44,403,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,365.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 221,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 206,826 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 25.2% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 795,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,775,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 28.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 719,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,963,000 after purchasing an additional 159,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

