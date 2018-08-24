HSBC (HSBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC have underperformed the industry on the NYSE in the past three months. The company’s second-quarter 2018 results were hurt by higher operating expenses, partly offset by rise in revenues. Dismal European economic growth and weak loan demand are expected to lead to muted revenue growth in the near term. Nonetheless, the company is expected to continue to benefit from its extensive global network and solid asset growth. Also, the company’s enhanced capital deployment plan reflects strong balance sheet position. The company is trying to increase its exposure in emerging markets, which will enhance its competitive advantage. However, such move will lead to higher costs which are likely to hurt the company’s bottom-line growth in future.”

Get HSBC alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. HSBC has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $55.89.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,263,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,515,000 after purchasing an additional 547,544 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 20.2% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,258,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the second quarter worth about $8,939,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 626.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 97,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 49.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 89,037 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HSBC (HSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.