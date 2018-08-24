HP (HPQ) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Maxim Group

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price objective increased by analysts at Maxim Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “July quarter results driven by ongoing PC share gains. October quarter guidance in-line, lowering FY19 EPS estimate given risk heading into guidance at SAM on October 3rd. Continue to eye the massive option value of 3D printing. Raising 12-month price target to $29, form $28, as we index PT basis to FY19; reiterate Buy rating.””

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on HP to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 price objective on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.74.

HPQ opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. HP has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marie Myers sold 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $193,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $193,539.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,814,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,488. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in HP by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 211,566 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in HP by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in HP by 16.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,542 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in HP by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 153,022 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in HP by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 68,410 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

