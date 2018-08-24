Horizon Discovery Group (HZD) Given New GBX 177 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) had its price objective reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 181 ($2.31) to GBX 177 ($2.26) in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of LON HZD opened at GBX 191.50 ($2.45) on Monday. Horizon Discovery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 160 ($2.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 294 ($3.76).

Horizon Discovery Group plc, an integrated life science company, designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

