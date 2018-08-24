Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) VP Kimberly A. Johnson Sells 2,000 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) VP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HMN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.78. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 5.90%. equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $38,355,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,638,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 273,649 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth $8,878,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth $4,843,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,076,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,762,000 after purchasing an additional 102,153 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.