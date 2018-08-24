Homrich & Berg Buys Shares of 2,219 Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 14,030.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $85.67 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $78.33 and a one year high of $104.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.76.

In other Microchip Technology news, COO Ganesh Moorthy bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.10 per share, with a total value of $1,009,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $337,151.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,791.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

