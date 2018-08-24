Homrich & Berg Acquires New Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 126.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $51.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 387.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Wayne Yu acquired 1,750 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $56,017.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

