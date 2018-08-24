Home Depot Inc (HD) Declares $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th.

Home Depot has raised its dividend by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Home Depot has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Home Depot to earn $10.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $200.16 on Friday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $147.98 and a fifty-two week high of $207.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $200.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.54.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,760,781.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Depot stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.7% of HC Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.