Himax Technologies (HIMX) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.07

Media coverage about Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Himax Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.9071475469546 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie cut shares of Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Cowen set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.91.

HIMX stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.41. 52,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,781. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of -0.15.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 18th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

