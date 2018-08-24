HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,032 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Celgene by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celgene by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Celgene by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 980,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,858,000 after buying an additional 150,932 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Celgene by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 83,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celgene by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John H. Weiland acquired 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.73 per share, with a total value of $500,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,107,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,208.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,750 shares of company stock worth $3,533,390. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG opened at $89.84 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $74.13 and a twelve month high of $147.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Celgene had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 87.28%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CELG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $123.00) on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

