Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.18% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 55,256 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $219,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,089.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HT shares. B. Riley cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut Hersha Hospitality Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $133.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.57 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. sell-side analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,653 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

