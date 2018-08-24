Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, "Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $868.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $22.68.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $133.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.57 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $219,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,089.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,653 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

